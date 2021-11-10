Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

