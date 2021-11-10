Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $6.14 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Equitable by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $6,656,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

