Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

