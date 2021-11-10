Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,784 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $221.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

