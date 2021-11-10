Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 19,074 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,852,322. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

