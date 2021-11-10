Wownero Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Wownero has a market cap of $11.78 million and $45,784.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00072278 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

