Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Hits $571,910.86 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $571,910.86 and approximately $188.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00013406 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

