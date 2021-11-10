X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.35

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and traded as high as $38.52. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 2,061,538 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 121,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

