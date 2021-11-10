X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 0.6%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 170,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 153,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter.

