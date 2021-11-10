YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 69.2% Higher

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) rose 69.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 7,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 34,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

