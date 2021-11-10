YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $443,620.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

