Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

