Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

