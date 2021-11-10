Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.20 Million

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce sales of $473.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.99 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McAfee by 13.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McAfee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.29%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.