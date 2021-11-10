Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

