Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,319 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

