Zacks Investment Management Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

