Zano One Day Volume Reaches $588,166.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00005218 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $588,166.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,122.69 or 0.99264986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.00333203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00503280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,926,994 coins and its circulating supply is 10,897,494 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

