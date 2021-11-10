ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and traded as low as $5.04. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 37,117 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.