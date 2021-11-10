Zenfuse Hits Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $430,843.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

