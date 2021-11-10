Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

