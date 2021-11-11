-$0.17 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). GDS reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,335. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,185,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

