$0.24 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $73.46. 523,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,684. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Calix has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

