-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACER shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,340. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.