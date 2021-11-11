-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACER shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,340. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

