135,154 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

