1inch (1INCH) Trading Up 29.7% This Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. 1inch has a market cap of $679.44 million and $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One 1inch coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

