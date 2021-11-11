22,254 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

