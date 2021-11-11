226,685 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 226,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

TBT opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

