23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 13.2% After Analyst Upgrade

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 23andMe traded as high as 13.15 and last traded at 13.04. Approximately 14,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,415,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.52.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $14,321,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.53.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

