30,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 504,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

