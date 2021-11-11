44,151 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,762. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.