48,300 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

