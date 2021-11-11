49,100 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $3,790,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NX stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $740.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

