4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

