4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Tops $0.0137

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.74 million and $45,649.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

