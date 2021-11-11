65,261 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

