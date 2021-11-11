83,972 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

Shares of GHYB stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.