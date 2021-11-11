8X8 PROTOCOL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,121.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $8,121.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

