91,113 Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 14.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $352,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNR stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

