Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.39. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

