ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.