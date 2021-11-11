Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

