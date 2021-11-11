Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,191 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.93. 156,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,848,217. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $338.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

