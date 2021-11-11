Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,680 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,287,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 77,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

