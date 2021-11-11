adidas’ (ADDYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.
ADDYY stock traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 89,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. adidas has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
