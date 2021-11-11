adidas’ (ADDYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 89,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. adidas has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

