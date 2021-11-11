ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,563. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

