Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,096 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $81,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $647.70. 12,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $629.09 and a 200 day moving average of $590.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

