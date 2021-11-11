Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 279,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

