Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.70. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.14.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

