Aeron Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,808.64 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $8,808.64 and $81,637.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

